Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

