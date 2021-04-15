Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Western Energy Services from $0.10 to $0.35 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. The business had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.