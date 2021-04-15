Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $208.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

