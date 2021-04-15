Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Receives $22.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $25.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $903.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

