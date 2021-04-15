Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.29.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $2,853,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 73.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.35. 12,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $238.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

