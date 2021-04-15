Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPGYF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

OTCMKTS SPGYF traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

