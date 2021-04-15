Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WING. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.75.

WING stock opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

