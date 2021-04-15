WINk Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $526.61 million and $1.05 billion worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.