Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $232.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.