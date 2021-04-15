Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on the stock.

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 827 ($10.80) on Monday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 851.50 ($11.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 795.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 718.15. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -10.87.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

