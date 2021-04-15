World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 359,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,096,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $477,267.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INT stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

