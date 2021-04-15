World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of WWE opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

