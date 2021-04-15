World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWE. Benchmark lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWE traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $56.92. 5,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

