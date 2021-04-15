Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Steven Prestrelski Sells 10,000 Shares

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $243.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.