XSGD Trading Up 1.7% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $33.29 million and approximately $101,426.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00068235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00277103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.53 or 0.00743531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,801.00 or 0.99028506 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00021992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.76 or 0.00846400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,079,140 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,045 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.