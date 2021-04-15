yearn.finance II Reaches Market Cap of $40.85 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00067546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00730566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00089711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.27 or 0.05777090 BTC.

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

