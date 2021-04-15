YETI (NYSE:YETI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. YETI has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

