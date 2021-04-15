YETI (NYSE:YETI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on YETI. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. YETI has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. Analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 13.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 56.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

