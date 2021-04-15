Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YAHOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Z in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

YAHOY stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Z has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

