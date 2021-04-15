Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Calavo Growers reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

In other news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW opened at $78.35 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

