Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 775,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 770,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,992,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $24,732,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

