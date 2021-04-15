Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.06 Million

Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to announce sales of $17.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.23 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $15.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.09 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.90 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $75.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMRK. B. Riley increased their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 56,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,869. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

