Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings. Novanta posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NOVT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,049. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.41.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Novanta by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,972,000 after purchasing an additional 227,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

