Zacks: Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.17. Banner posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.