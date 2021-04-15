Zacks: Analysts Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.93. CGI reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,354,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

