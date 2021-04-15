Zacks: Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post sales of $44.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.13 million to $44.38 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $42.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $195.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $204.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.64 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $329.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3,812.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 3,584,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,791,040. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $637.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

