Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Fiserv posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 147.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after acquiring an additional 370,704 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,119. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $126.25.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

