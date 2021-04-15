Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.32.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 260.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.01. 18,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.97 and its 200-day moving average is $126.11. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.