Zacks: Analysts Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

