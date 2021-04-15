Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.82. Argo Group International reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGO. HSBC increased their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,159 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $19,527,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

