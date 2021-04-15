Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). comScore also reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SCOR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,011. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $253.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in comScore by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

