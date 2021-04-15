Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $9,546,122.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,560,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,207,201 shares of company stock worth $192,222,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $155.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.