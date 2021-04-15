Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post sales of $51.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.16 million. Materialise posted sales of $51.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $229.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.96 million to $229.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $266.05 million, with estimates ranging from $261.68 million to $270.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.27. 32,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.13 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $87.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

