Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.50. VMware posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $4.55 on Friday, reaching $160.04. 68,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,848. VMware has a 1-year low of $121.78 and a 1-year high of $161.95. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.18.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

