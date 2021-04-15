Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.73. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 744.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

AUB stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 350,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after buying an additional 292,056 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after buying an additional 191,578 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

