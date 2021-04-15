Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.11 Million

Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce sales of $81.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.45 million and the lowest is $78.89 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $94.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $373.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $382.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $430.70 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $441.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $2,085,867.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,904.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 14.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $45.90. 5,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,765. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $905.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

