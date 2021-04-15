Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report sales of $236.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.40 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $221.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $978.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $968.07 million to $997.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRC. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

KRC stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,872,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,787,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after purchasing an additional 535,426 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

