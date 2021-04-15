Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.