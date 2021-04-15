Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. PAE posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $787.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

PAE stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. PAE has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $761.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of PAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PAE by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

