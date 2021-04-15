Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $157.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AGCO's earnings estimates for the current quarter and current year have been stable of late. It expects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 to be between $7.00 and $7.25, reflecting year-over-year growth of 39% at mid-point. Net sales for the current year is expected to lie between $10.2 billion and $10.4 billion. Stabilization of U.S farm sector on the back of improved commodity prices will lead to higher agricultural equipment demand in the near term. Further, AGCO’s investments in technology, product innovations, smart farming solutions and cost-control initiatives to drive margins will stoke growth. However, the company expects bleak demand in European markets in the current year as higher feed costs will challenge dairy producers. Also, higher material costs and uncertainties related to the pandemic might hurt AGCO's results.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $151.69.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AGCO by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after buying an additional 307,200 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

