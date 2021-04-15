Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

ATXI stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

