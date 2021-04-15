Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) to Sell

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

BSBR opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

