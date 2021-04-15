Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) to Hold

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

