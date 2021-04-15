Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTDPY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

