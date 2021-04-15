Zacks Investment Research Lowers Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Hold

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Get Electromed alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $87.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Electromed has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 215,305 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 77,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Read More: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.