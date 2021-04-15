Zacks Investment Research Lowers General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

NASDAQ GFN opened at $12.22 on Monday. General Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $369.39 million, a P/E ratio of 203.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of General Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Finance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of General Finance by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

