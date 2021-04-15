Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

