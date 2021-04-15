Zacks Investment Research Lowers MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded MSG Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of MSGN opened at $16.13 on Monday. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $914.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth $172,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

