Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to “Strong-Buy”

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Improving loan and deposit balances, along with efforts to enhance presence in the lucrative Texas markets through strategic acquisitions, seem encouraging and will likely support top-line growth in the quarters ahead. Further, the company's involvement in steady capital-deployment activities seems impressive and would enhance shareholders' value. However, significant exposure to real estate loan portfolios, rising expenses and worsening asset quality might hamper the company’s bottom-line growth. Nevertheless, manageable debt level makes Cullen/Frost less likely to default in case of any economic downturn.”

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE CFR opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average is $91.23. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $119.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

