Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

RDWR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. Radware has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,203 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 862,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 162,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 441.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 162,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

